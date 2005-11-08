ESPN Buys First Film

ESPN Inc. made its first-ever film acquisition, picking up home entertainment, theatrical, and TV rights to the indie documentary Through the Fire. The film, which profiles high school basketball prodigy Sebastian Telfair, premiered at 2005’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Fire will run on ESPN March 12 after a special on the men’s NCAA basketball tournament selection. Two days after that, Buena Vista Home Entertainment will offer the movie on DVD with extra footage from ESPN’s archives and behind-the-scenes material.

ESPN can also deliver the film via VOD, broadband, and mobile platforms under the acquisition agreement.