ESPN to Broadcast Six Games For Start of MLB Season

ESPN

has announced that it will be broadcasting six games over the first

four days of the upcoming Major League Baseball season, beginning March

31.

The network will also be debuting three new broadcast teams, headlined by the new Sunday Night Baseball crew

featuring Dan Shulman, Bobby Valentine, Orel Hershiser and Wendi Nix.

The new commentor team replaces Jon Miller and Joe Morgan, who served in

that post since 1990. ESPN will also see the debut of their new Monday Night Baseball (Sean McDonough, Aaron Boone and Rick Sutcliffe) and Wednesday Night Baseball (Dave O'Brien and Nomar Garciaparra) crews during these four days.

ESPN's Sunday edition Baseball Tonight will also be regularly traveling to the site of that week's game. This will be ESPN's 22nd year covering Major League Baseball.

Full schedule below:

Thu, March 31

1 p.m.Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

Sean McDonough, Rick Sutcliffe, Aaron Boone, Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney

ESPN, ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV

4 p.m.San Diego at St. Louis

Dave O'Brien, Nomar Garciaparra, Pedro Gomez

ESPN

8 p.m.San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

Dan Shulman, Orel Hershiser, Bobby Valentine, Wendi Nix

ESPN, ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV, ESPN Radio

Fri, April 1

1 p.m.Houston at Philadelphia

McDonough, Sutcliffe, Boone, Kurkjian

ESPN

4 p.m.Boston at Texas

Shulman, Hershiser, Valentine, Olney

ESPN, ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV, ESPN Radio

Sat, April 2

3 p.m.San Diego at St. Louis(ESPN Radio only)

Sun, April 3

8 p.m.San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

Shulman, Hershiser, Valentine, Nix, OlneyESPN2, ESPN Radio