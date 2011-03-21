ESPN to Broadcast Six Games For Start of MLB Season
ESPN
has announced that it will be broadcasting six games over the first
four days of the upcoming Major League Baseball season, beginning March
31.
The network will also be debuting three new broadcast teams, headlined by the new Sunday Night Baseball crew
featuring Dan Shulman, Bobby Valentine, Orel Hershiser and Wendi Nix.
The new commentor team replaces Jon Miller and Joe Morgan, who served in
that post since 1990. ESPN will also see the debut of their new Monday Night Baseball (Sean McDonough, Aaron Boone and Rick Sutcliffe) and Wednesday Night Baseball (Dave O'Brien and Nomar Garciaparra) crews during these four days.
ESPN's Sunday edition Baseball Tonight will also be regularly traveling to the site of that week's game. This will be ESPN's 22nd year covering Major League Baseball.
Full schedule below:
Thu, March 31
1 p.m.Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
Sean McDonough, Rick Sutcliffe, Aaron Boone, Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney
ESPN, ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV
4 p.m.San Diego at St. Louis
Dave O'Brien, Nomar Garciaparra, Pedro Gomez
ESPN
8 p.m.San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
Dan Shulman, Orel Hershiser, Bobby Valentine, Wendi Nix
ESPN, ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV, ESPN Radio
Fri, April 1
1 p.m.Houston at Philadelphia
McDonough, Sutcliffe, Boone, Kurkjian
ESPN
4 p.m.Boston at Texas
Shulman, Hershiser, Valentine, Olney
ESPN, ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV, ESPN Radio
Sat, April 2
3 p.m.San Diego at St. Louis(ESPN Radio only)
Sun, April 3
8 p.m.San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
Shulman, Hershiser, Valentine, Nix, OlneyESPN2, ESPN Radio
