ESPN Brings In Blyn As VP Of Consumer Insights
Barry Blyn, senior VP of strategy for Sterling Brands, has joined ESPN as VP, consumer insights.
Blyn will work to boost the company's consumer research efforts.
He will be based in
New York
, reporting to Artie Bulgrin, senior VP, research and sales development.
At
Sterling
, he worked with TV brands including MTV, A&E, and History Channel. Before that, he was with VP, programming research, for Comedy Central, capping a nine-year stint there.
