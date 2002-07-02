ESPN books Great Outdoor Games sponsors

ESPN has a batch of sponsors for its upcoming Great Outdoor Games

franchise.

Dodge, previously announced as the presenting sponsor, has signed a

multi-year presenting-sponsorship deal, according to ESPN/ABC Sports President

of Customer Marketing and Sales Ed Erhardt.

In addition, Iams Co., I Love New York and the Recreational Boating &

Fishing Foundation have signed on as participating sponsors.

All told, ESPN will be showing 19 hours of Games coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and

the ABC Television Network July 20-23.

Events will include competitions in such categories as sporting dogs,

fishing, target sports and timber events.