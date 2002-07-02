ESPN books Great Outdoor Games sponsors

Trending

By

ESPN has a batch of sponsors for its upcoming Great Outdoor Games
franchise.

Dodge, previously announced as the presenting sponsor, has signed a
multi-year presenting-sponsorship deal, according to ESPN/ABC Sports President
of Customer Marketing and Sales Ed Erhardt.

In addition, Iams Co., I Love New York and the Recreational Boating &
Fishing Foundation have signed on as participating sponsors.

All told, ESPN will be showing 19 hours of Games coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and
the ABC Television Network July 20-23.

Events will include competitions in such categories as sporting dogs,
fishing, target sports and timber events.