ESPN Bolsters Soccer Coverage With Marcotti

ESPN has hired well-known international soccer journalist Gabriele Marcotti as a writer and analyst.

Marcotti will appear regularly on Press Pass, the network's online soccer disscussion show, as well as write for ESPNFC, the upcoming multi-language, multi-country soccer brand where ESPN will house all of its soccer properties under in the coming weeks.

"Gabriele is one of the very best authorities on the global game of soccer and brings a supreme level of professionalism and excellence to his work," said Patrick Stiegman, editor-in-chief, ESPN.com. "Few can bring his insight into global soccer allied to his experience, personality and knowledge which we think will fit perfectly with our teams online and on TV worldwide."

Based in London, Marcotti is also as a correspondent for The Times in England, Sunday Herald in Scotland, Corriere dello Sport in Italy, and, the Wall Street Journal and Melbourne Age in Australia.