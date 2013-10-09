ESPN, AOL Strike Video Syndication Deal

ESPN and AOL have reached a deal to have SportsCenter and other content run across the internet media company's owned & operated and partner websites.

While the deal does not include live TV, ESPN will provide AOL with branded video content from SportsCenter and other programs. The content will run across AOL.com and The Huffington Post, along with its network of partners that includes 1,700 publishers and mobile phones, tablets and connected TV devices.

"AOL's network will provide sports fans a truly engaging online experience with ESPN-produced and ESPN-branded premium video," said Matt Murphy, ESPN senior VP of digital video distribution. "We see a real opportunity in our ability to curate and syndicate locally relevant content to AOL's vast network of local sites."

AOL reaches more than 71 million unique visitors and attracts 992 million streams per month through the AOL On Network, according to comScore.