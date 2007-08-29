ESPN and NFL to Launch "Chalk Talk" Luncheon Series

ESPN announced the creation of a new companion to Monday Night Football: the MNF Luncheon series, designed to foster game enthusiasm and honoring local fans for community service. A partnering between ESPN, the NFL, and ESPN sponsors Dick's Sporting Goods and Ruth's Chris Steak House, the Luncheon Series will run all season.

The MNF Luncheon Series will be hosted in 12 cities by ESPN, and usually co-hosted by Ruth's Chris Steak House. Invitations will be offered to 150 guests each week. The series starts in San Francisco, on September 10.

The first luncheon will be emceed by Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic of ESPN Radio's Mike and Mike in the Morning, and the next 11 by John Seibel, also of ESPN Radio. The series will include appearances by Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter host Stuart Scott, NFL studio analysts Steve Young and Emmitt Smith, and MNF's Ron Jaworski, Michele Tafoya, Suzy Kolber and Mike Tirico, as well as various NFL alumni, ESPN and NFL executives, sponsors, and local leaders.

"We are pleased to join ESPN in launching this new series," said Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner. "The Chalk Talk Luncheon Series will add more excitement to our Monday Night Football tradition and recognize the importance of community service."