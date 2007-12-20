ESPN Anchor Scott Diagnosed with Cancer

ESPN anchor Stuart Scott was diagnosed with cancer, after the discovery of a malignant tumor during an emergency appendectomy, ESPN announced.

Despite the appendectomy and cancer diagnosis, Scott plans to host ESPN’s NBA doubleheader Friday night and the NBA studio show on Christmas day.

"Talk about a shocker," Scott said in a statement. "But I feel good, am in great hands medically and the doctors are confident they got all the bad stuff. I’m not the type of guy to let this eat up my life. I’ve got strong faith and family and friends who are tackling this with me. I can’t find the words to express how much I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I probably won’t be able to get back to you all; but know it means a ton."

While doctors believed that they removed the cancerous tissue, Scott will still undergo precautionary chemotherapy.