ESPN Adds Parcells, Rice to Its NFL Lineup
Two
of pro football's iconic names will join ESPN's lineup of NFL analysts, the
network announced Wednesday.
Former two-time
Super Bowl winning coach Bill Parcells and Hall-of-Fame Wide Receiver Jerry
Rice join former player Damien Woody as the newest additions to the Worldwide
Leader's roster of former players-turned-analysts.
Parcells will make
his debut Aug. 15 during the premiere of Monday Night Countdown, before
the New York Jets-Houston Texans preseason game. He will make one more
appearance on the Monday night pregame show on Sept.12, when the Monday
Night Football regular-season lineup kicks off. He will be a regular
contributor to on Sunday NFL Countdown as well as appear in two Sportscenter
specials: Super Bowl Confidential and Draft Confidential.
This is not the
first time the former coach has worked for ESPN; he was a studio analyst for Monday
Night Countdown during the 2007 season and Sunday NFL Countdown in
2001-02. "Over my years in football, I've had the good fortune of building
terrific relationships with some of the folks at ESPN," said Parcells. "I look
forward to working with many of those same people again and sharing my opinions
and perspective with viewers throughout the NFL season."
During his career,
Parcells coached four teams (New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York
Jets, Dallas Cowboys), winning two Super Bowls with the Giants.
Rice will make his
ESPN debut Sept. 15 on the roundtable discussion show Audibles on
Thursday nights. The three-time champion will also make regular appearances in
the ESPN studio in Bristol, Conn. During his 20-year
career, Rice played for three teams, most notably the San Francisco 49ers (he also played
with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks). He will work with his former
49ers Quarterback Steve Young.
"They are among the most respected names in the game, and we're thrilled fans will have the opportunity to hear their insights as part of ESPN's comprehensive NFL coverage," said Norby Williamson, ESPN's EVP of production.
Rice added:
"I am excited to begin this new chapter of my life working for ESPN as an
NFL analyst. Throughout my career, I recognized ESPN was the best place to go
for NFL information and analysis and I am honored to join their great team."
