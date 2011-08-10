ESPN Adds Parcells, Rice to Its NFL Lineup

Two

of pro football's iconic names will join ESPN's lineup of NFL analysts, the

network announced Wednesday.

Former two-time

Super Bowl winning coach Bill Parcells and Hall-of-Fame Wide Receiver Jerry

Rice join former player Damien Woody as the newest additions to the Worldwide

Leader's roster of former players-turned-analysts.

Parcells will make

his debut Aug. 15 during the premiere of Monday Night Countdown, before

the New York Jets-Houston Texans preseason game. He will make one more

appearance on the Monday night pregame show on Sept.12, when the Monday

Night Football regular-season lineup kicks off. He will be a regular

contributor to on Sunday NFL Countdown as well as appear in two Sportscenter

specials: Super Bowl Confidential and Draft Confidential.

This is not the

first time the former coach has worked for ESPN; he was a studio analyst for Monday

Night Countdown during the 2007 season and Sunday NFL Countdown in

2001-02. "Over my years in football, I've had the good fortune of building

terrific relationships with some of the folks at ESPN," said Parcells. "I look

forward to working with many of those same people again and sharing my opinions

and perspective with viewers throughout the NFL season."

During his career,

Parcells coached four teams (New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York

Jets, Dallas Cowboys), winning two Super Bowls with the Giants.

Rice will make his

ESPN debut Sept. 15 on the roundtable discussion show Audibles on

Thursday nights. The three-time champion will also make regular appearances in

the ESPN studio in Bristol, Conn. During his 20-year

career, Rice played for three teams, most notably the San Francisco 49ers (he also played

with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks). He will work with his former

49ers Quarterback Steve Young.

"They are among the most respected names in the game, and we're thrilled fans will have the opportunity to hear their insights as part of ESPN's comprehensive NFL coverage," said Norby Williamson, ESPN's EVP of production.

Rice added:

"I am excited to begin this new chapter of my life working for ESPN as an

NFL analyst. Throughout my career, I recognized ESPN was the best place to go

for NFL information and analysis and I am honored to join their great team."