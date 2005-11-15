ESPN Adds Marketing VP

ESPN is adding some extra fizz to its sports marketing.

Katie Lacey, VP, carbonated soft drinks (Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Sierra Mist), for Pepsi-Cola, is joining ESPN Dec. 5 as VP, marketing.

She will oversee all marketing for both ESPN and ABC sports brands on TV the Internet, print, radio, mobile media and consumer products.

Based in New York, she reports to Sean Bratches, executive VP, sales and marketing.

Lacey is no stranger to sports, having negotiated marketing sponsorships for Pepsi products with Major League Baseball, soccer and golf, among others.