ESPN will use a new home-run measurement system from production enhancement firm Sportvision for its July 10 coverage of Major League Baseball's Century 21 Home Run Derby, which will be televised live by ESPN at 8 pm from Turner Field in Atlanta, the site of the 2000 All-Star Game. The "ESPN True Track" system, based on Sportvision's sophisticated measurement technology, will rely on on upper-deck cameras equipped with special sensors to follow the path of the ball. Data collected by the sensors will then be fed into a software program to determine the exact location and distance. The system also takes trajectory, drag and gravity into account and can determine how far a ball would have traveled if it hadn't hit a foul pole, scoreboard, etc.