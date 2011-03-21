ESPN 3D Coming To Verizon FiOS April 5
Verizon's FiOS TV is set
launch ESPN 3D on April 5, ahead of the Masters golf tournament and the
National Basketball Association playoffs, although still relatively few sports
fans have the requisite 3D gear to watch it.
With the addition of Verizon, ESPN 3D is available to
some 62.5 million U.S. households through carriage agreements with Comcast,
DirecTV, Time Warner Cable and AT&T U-verse. However, the number of
households with 3D-enabled TV sets that can render the three-dimensional
programming is somewhere around 1 million.
ESPN 3D will be
included at no extra charge for FiOS TV customers who subscribe to the top-tier
Ultimate HD package, and is also available separately for an additional $9.99
per month.
