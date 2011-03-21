ESPN 3D Coming To Verizon FiOS April 5

Verizon's FiOS TV is set

launch ESPN 3D on April 5, ahead of the Masters golf tournament and the

National Basketball Association playoffs, although still relatively few sports

fans have the requisite 3D gear to watch it.

With the addition of Verizon, ESPN 3D is available to

some 62.5 million U.S. households through carriage agreements with Comcast,

DirecTV, Time Warner Cable and AT&T U-verse. However, the number of

households with 3D-enabled TV sets that can render the three-dimensional

programming is somewhere around 1 million.

ESPN 3D will be

included at no extra charge for FiOS TV customers who subscribe to the top-tier

Ultimate HD package, and is also available separately for an additional $9.99

per month.

