ESL, Sliver.tv to Broadcast eSports Tournament in VR

Virtual entertainment platform Sliver.tv and eSports company ESL have teamed up to offer the first-ever, live virtual reality broadcast of an eSports tournament, the Nov. 19-20 Intel Extreme Masters competition of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends games.

Intel will provide augmented live stats which will be integrated into the virtual reality stream, including real-time player and game stats. The event will be available through Sliver.tv’s platform via Android and iOS apps, or on the Sliver.tv app for Gear VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

“Having a real-time in depth look at everything that happens in a CS:GO match is something unique to a VR broadcast,” said Stuart Ewen, ESL product manager, in a statement. “Now, viewers not only have a bird’s eye view of all the action and a first person feed, but also all of the statistics to put together a high level view of how a round or match unfolds. All of this is only possible in a VR environment.”

Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Sliver.tv, added: “Our vision is to transform the eSports spectator landscape forever, and incorporating augmented live stats into our VR 360 live-streams of CS:GO and LoL is a big step towards this vision. Fans around the world can now access valuable game stats and information in real-time, all within a natural, immersive VR experience.”