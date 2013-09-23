E!'s 'Live From the Red Carpet' Ties Series-Best Mark

E!'s annual red carpet Emmy coverage tied last year's 1.5 million total viewers, which matches the telecast's biggest audience since 2006.

The Live From the Red Carpet special from 6-8 p.m. also drew 609,000 adults 18-49 viewers. Earlier, Countdown to the Red Carpet drew 542,000 viewers from 5-6 p.m. while the Post Awards Show added an additional 396,000 viewers from 11p.m.-12a.m., up 5% from 2007 following a five-year hiatus (376,000).

Overall, 2.4 million viewers tuned into E!'s Emmy coverage on Sunday.

E! also scored digital gains for its Emmy coverage, rising 83% year-over-year with 1.6 million uniques and jumping 60% to 21 million page views.