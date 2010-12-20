ES to distribute its content to stations via DG's DMG platform

Entertainment Studios has signed a four-year deal with DG Corp. to distribute all 27 of its syndicated TV programs via satellite to TV stations in high definition.

Under terms of the deal, DG will use its Digital Media Gateway Platform to automatically distribute content directly to broadcasters. DG's Pathfire subsidiary also will prepare the programs for distribution, adding such elements as closed captioning, Nielsen and V-chip encoding, encryption as well as tracking and placement of advertisements, interstitials, ratings and bumpers.

"Working exclusively with DG for distribution of Entertainment Studios content was a simple choice. It's clear that when DG's broad digital delivery capabilities were paired with Pathfire's intuitive platform, a best-in-breed product was born," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, in statement. "We want it to be easy for broadcasters to easily get our content on air with minimal errors and that is why we're extremely pleased to have chosen DG/Pathfire."