Ernst & Young is now the sole corporate sponsor of PBSs Great Performances,

The global professional services firm Ernst & Young is now the sole corporate sponsor of PBS's 'Great Performances,' which, at 28 years, is the longest-running performing-arts television program. The firm will begin its three-year contract with the Emmy Award-winning show, produced by WNET(TV) New York, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, with an episode called "La Traviata From Paris," starring Jose Cura and Eteri Gvazava.