Ernie Johnson Getting Cancer Treatment

Turner Sports in-studio host Ernie Johnson has non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He said Wednesday he will work the rest of the NBA season and playoffs--which would mean through May--take some time off, then start a treatment regimen in late June, probably including chemotherapy, then returns to work.

Johnson said he made the decision to go public after observant viewers noticed a swollen lymph node near his left ear and had asked questions about it.

Johnson says he will talk to viewers about his condition on the air Thursday.

Johnson has been with Turner for 16 years. He hosts NBA and Golf coverage as well as college football. He is an Emmy winner for his NBA work.