Ernest Leiser dead at 81

Ernest Leiser, 81, a veteran CBS News producer and foreign correspondent,

died of an apparent heart attack Nov. 26, in South Nyack, N.Y., where

he had been a longtime resident.

Among his distinctions in a 29-year career, there was covering the Eastern

bloc, helping to direct the Kennedy assassination coverage, guiding the evening

newscast with Walter Cronkite to dominance and hiring Dan Rather.

As a correspondent, Leiser reported primarily from Europe, where he was

jailed by the Communists during the Hungarian revolt in 1956. He escaped with

footage of the revolt and went on to cover unrest in Czechoslovakia, Romania,

East Germany and Bulgaria.

As a news writer and producer, he helped to produce coverage of the

assassination of President Kennedy, then went on to executive producer of CBS

Evening News with Walter Cronkite, where he helped it to overtake NBC's The

Huntley-Brinkley Report in the ratings.

In 1967, he was named executive producer of the CBS News Special Reports

documentary unit, where he collected a shelf full of Emmy Awards, including for 1970 Vietnam documentary The World of Charlie Company.

He retired as vice president, deputy director of news, in 1985, and went on

to teach at Columbia University. And he was a senior fellow at the Gannett Center

for Media Studies.

He was born in Philadelphia Feb. 26, 1921, and grew up in Chicago, where he

graduated from the University of Chicago in 1941.

Leiser served in the Army as a correspondent for its newspaper, Stars and

Stripes. He entered World War II in 1942 and exited with sergeant's

stripes, a Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre. He joined CBS News in

1953 as a correspondent.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline, two daughters and a

granddaughter.