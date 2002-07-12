Erlicht joins Columbia TriStar
Jamie Erlicht has joined Columbia TriStar Domestic Television
(CTDT) as senior vice president in charge of program development for
broadcast network television.
Erlicht becomes one of three key program development executives at the
company, the other two being Melanie Chilek, senior vice
President of development and syndicated programming and Zack Van Amburg,
senior vice president, development and cable programming. They report to Russ
Krasnoff, president, programming and production, CTDT.
Previously, Erlicht was vice president, creative affairs for Artists
Television Group in Los Angeles.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.