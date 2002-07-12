Trending

Erlicht joins Columbia TriStar

By

Jamie Erlicht has joined Columbia TriStar Domestic Television

(CTDT) as senior vice president in charge of program development for
broadcast network television.

Erlicht becomes one of three key program development executives at the
company, the other two being Melanie Chilek, senior vice

President of development and syndicated programming and Zack Van Amburg,
senior vice president, development and cable programming. They report to Russ
Krasnoff, president, programming and production, CTDT.

Previously, Erlicht was vice president, creative affairs for Artists
Television Group in Los Angeles.