Erlicht joins Columbia TriStar

Jamie Erlicht has joined Columbia TriStar Domestic Television

(CTDT) as senior vice president in charge of program development for

broadcast network television.

Erlicht becomes one of three key program development executives at the

company, the other two being Melanie Chilek, senior vice

President of development and syndicated programming and Zack Van Amburg,

senior vice president, development and cable programming. They report to Russ

Krasnoff, president, programming and production, CTDT.

Previously, Erlicht was vice president, creative affairs for Artists

Television Group in Los Angeles.