ErinMedia Finds Navigauge

ErinMedia, the upstart TV ratings service currently more well known for a lawsuit against Nielsen than any actual product offerings, has signed a deal with Navigauge, an Atlanta-based company that has passive in-car audience measurement technologies.

Expect ErinMedia to acquire Navigauge sometime in the fourth quarter.

“Much like our passive measurements of TV viewing, taken at the point of consumption, the Navigauge methods deliver accurate and relavant results without relying on a listener’s memory,” says Frank Maggio, chairman and CEO of erinMedia.

Maggio says that bringing his company’s TV measurement tools together with Navigauge’s car-based measurement tools would help enable his plan to completely restructure the TV and radio ratings industries. That plan is expected to be unveiled next month.