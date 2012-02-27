All eyes are on CNN’s primetime

lineup, and as its newest addition, Erin

Burnett is in the spotlight to deliver.

Her 7 p.m. program—a mix of issues

and interviews—has not done much

to move the needle. And though an

election year has helped, the network’s

overall primetime ratings are not

getting much better. But CNN execs

seem to like Burnett. And as a former CNBC stalwart, she has business

chops to lean on when things like the debt ceiling and Greece’s austerity

measures are in the news (as they often seem to be these days).

CNN chief Ken Jautz says he is done making changes to prime for now,

but with Anderson Cooper still at 8 and 10 p.m., there is room for Burnett

to be groomed for a more high-profile time period. And if not: Hey,

we hear Keith Olbermann may soon be a free agent.