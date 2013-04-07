Ericsson Lands Microsoft's Mediaroom Business

Ericsson has struck a deal to acquire Microsoft's Mediaroom

business, a purchase that aims to shore up Ericsson's IPTV customer base and

its ability to deliver of services to set-tops as well as tablets, smartphones

and other mobile devices, while Microsoft looks to turn up the heat on its Xbox

platform.

Ericsson didn't disclose the purchase price Monday, but said

it expects to close the deal during the second half of 2013 and incorporate Mediaroom

into its Business Unit Support Solutions division.

Mediaroom is based in Mountain View, Calif., and employs

about 400 people worldwide. Ericsson employs more than 110,000 people. Ericsson

and Microsoft announced the deal more than a week after Bloomberg reported that

it was in the works, speculating that Mediaroom could fetch more than $1

billion.

