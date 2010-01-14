Erica Hill Named CBS ‘Early Show' Newsreader
Erica Hill has been named newsreader for CBS News' The Early Show, the network announced
Thursday (Jan. 14). She will continue to
serve as co-anchor of the Saturday edition of The Early Show and contribute to other CBS News broadcasts.
Hill is replacing Russ Mitchell, who is leaving the EarlyShow to become CBS News' national correspondent.
Hill became co-anchor of the Saturday Early Show in September 2008.
She has also served as an anchor and correspondent for CNN's AndersonCooper 360 and as a substitute for
Cooper and Campbell Brown. In 2009, she
anchored CNN Tonight and prior to
that was anchor of Prime News with Erica
Hill on CNN Headline News. She
joined CNN in 2003.
"Erica is a talented and spirited anchor and an outstanding
journalist whose work our audiences really appreciate," said CBS News and
Sports President Sean McManus in a statement.
