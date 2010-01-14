Erica Hill Named CBS ‘Early Show' Newsreader

Erica Hill has been named newsreader for CBS News' The Early Show, the network announced

Thursday (Jan. 14). She will continue to

serve as co-anchor of the Saturday edition of The Early Show and contribute to other CBS News broadcasts.

Hill is replacing Russ Mitchell, who is leaving the EarlyShow to become CBS News' national correspondent.

Hill became co-anchor of the Saturday Early Show in September 2008.

She has also served as an anchor and correspondent for CNN's AndersonCooper 360 and as a substitute for

Cooper and Campbell Brown. In 2009, she

anchored CNN Tonight and prior to

that was anchor of Prime News with Erica

Hill on CNN Headline News. She

joined CNN in 2003.

"Erica is a talented and spirited anchor and an outstanding

journalist whose work our audiences really appreciate," said CBS News and

Sports President Sean McManus in a statement.