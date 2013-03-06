Eric Phillips Upped to President of Discovery Domestic Distribution

Discovery Communications on Wednesday promoted Eric Phillips to president of domestic distribution.

Phillips will lead the day-to-day operations of the division, while having oversight of content distribution sales and marketing for the company's U.S. networks. He will continue to report to Bill Goodwyn, president and CEO of Discovery education and strategic distribution.

"Eric is a fantastic leader, and his contributions to Discovery over the past decade have been invaluable," said Goodwyn. "Eric will bring his deal acumen and deep understanding of the distribution marketplace to his role as president. I look forward to continuing to work with him to guide Discovery through our future affiliate landscape."

Phillips has been with Discovery since 2002 and most recently served as executive VP of domestic distribution.