Eric Handler Promoted at YES

Eric Handler, director of communications at the YES Network, has been promoted to vice president of communications. Handler, who joined YES in 2005 and has more than 20 years of experience in the sports and media industry, will continue to report to YES Network COO Ray Hopkins.



“Eric has done a great job of developing and implementing strategic communications plans which have enhanced the value of YES,” Hopkins said in a statement.



Handler will continue to manage all corporate communications and programming publicity for the network.



Before joining YES, Handler was director of corporate communications at college sports network CSTV (now CBS College Sports). He has also worked as director of publicity for the United States Tennis Association’s professional tennis unit and as director of communications for the Walt Disney Internet Group, managing media relations for ESPN.com, ABCNEWS.com, and Disney’s Enhanced TV application.