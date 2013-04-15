Ergen: Mobile Video Driving Sprint Proposal
Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen said the proliferation
of mobile video is one of the biggest drivers of his pursuit of wireless giant
Sprint Nextel, adding that his $25.5 billion bid is like the closing two
minutes of a Seinfeld episode, when
the earlier seemingly disparate 28 minutes finally come together.
It wasn't the first time Ergen used the Seinfeld analogy --
he used
in it 2011 when his wireless plans were first taking shape.
Back then, analysts and investors were wondering aloud why
the satellite giant was spending billions on accumulating wireless
spectrum. Back then he said that the investment community would have to wait
and see what the final two minutes of this particular Seinfeld episode would
be. On Monday, he removed the veil.
