Ergen: Mobile Video Driving Sprint Proposal

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen said the proliferation

of mobile video is one of the biggest drivers of his pursuit of wireless giant

Sprint Nextel, adding that his $25.5 billion bid is like the closing two

minutes of a Seinfeld episode, when

the earlier seemingly disparate 28 minutes finally come together.

It wasn't the first time Ergen used the Seinfeld analogy --

he used

in it 2011 when his wireless plans were first taking shape.

Back then, analysts and investors were wondering aloud why

the satellite giant was spending billions on accumulating wireless

spectrum. Back then he said that the investment community would have to wait

and see what the final two minutes of this particular Seinfeld episode would

be. On Monday, he removed the veil.

Click

