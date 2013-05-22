Ergen Makes Bid for LightSquared Spectrum
Charlie Ergen is apparently still trying to beef up his
wireless spectrum hoard, with reports that the Dish Network chairman and CEO
has offered up to $2 billion for wireless frequencies owned by bankrupt
broadband provider LightSquared.
According to a Bloomberg
News report citing people familiar with the matter, Ergen has given the
bankrupt service provider owned by hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone until May
31 to accept the offer.
A spokesman for Ergen confirmed the Bloomberg report
but said Dish Network is not involved in the offer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.