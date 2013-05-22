Ergen Makes Bid for LightSquared Spectrum

Charlie Ergen is apparently still trying to beef up his

wireless spectrum hoard, with reports that the Dish Network chairman and CEO

has offered up to $2 billion for wireless frequencies owned by bankrupt

broadband provider LightSquared.

According to a Bloomberg

News report citing people familiar with the matter, Ergen has given the

bankrupt service provider owned by hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone until May

31 to accept the offer.

A spokesman for Ergen confirmed the Bloomberg report

but said Dish Network is not involved in the offer.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.