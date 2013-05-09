Ergen: Dish Would Take Sprint Deal Over DirecTV Merger

Dish Network chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen told analysts Thursday that given the choice between a merger with No. 1 satellite television service provider DirecTV and the current object of his affection, Sprint-Nextel, he would select the wireless carrier.

Dish has tried to merge with both. Back in 2001 Ergen attempted a $32 billion merger with then-DirecTV parent Hughes Electronics that was rejected by the Federal Communications Commission. It currently has a $25.5 billion deal on the table for Sprint, which in October agreed to a $20.1 billion acquisition by Japanese wireless giant SoftBank. Sprint's board of directors is currently evaluating the Dish offer.

"Our preference is Sprint," Ergen said on a conference call with analysts to discuss first quarter results. "That's our focus and that just makes the most sense. Both companies would be transformed in the process. It would become a unique company; it's something that nobody else can do both inside and outside the home. "

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.