Ergen: Dish Has 80% Chance of Wireless Success

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen said the satellite giant has an "80% chance" of successfully launching its own wireless broadband service, adding if it does not received the necessary regulatory approvals it would have to consider alternatives for its spectrum.

Dish spent about $3 billion last year purchasing about 40 MHz of wireless spectrum from DBSD North America and TerreStar in the hopes of launching its own broadband service in the future, most likely with a partner. However, the company needs the Federal Communications Commission to grant it a waiver to offer the service.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth quarter results, Ergen said he met Wednesday with FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and that the FCC could issue a decision as early as March 12.



