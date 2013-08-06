Ergen: A Dish-DirecTV Combo ‘Makes A Lot Of Sense’

Count Dish Network CEO and chairman Charlie Ergen among top industry execs who agree that the pay TV industry could use another dose of consolidation.

"There's no question that putting Dish and DirecTV together makes a lot of sense," Ergen said Tuesday on Dish’s second quarter earnings call with analysts and reporters. "We would certainly look at DirecTV, and putting Dish and DirecTV together."

Such a combo, which the Federal Communications Commission shot down in 2002, 'makes a lot of sense strategically."

Earlier on the call, Ergen said the regulatory path for a deal with DirecTV could be easier now that the telcos are offering video services, the wireless industry undergoes its own wave of consolidation, and more video options become available to consumers over broadband.

