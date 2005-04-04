ER, Phone Home
On-the-go TV viewers will appreciate a new service being rolled out by Gemstar-TV Guide International at the National Show.
It gives viewers the ability to program a digital video recorder from a cell phone.
The software is currently being written for the application, which is expected to be available later this year.
One caveat: the DVR needs to be using Gemstar-TV Guide’s I Guide interactive programming guide (IPG).
Those without that functionality will still be able to use the application to search TV program listings and download TV-related ring tones, wall paper, and video content.
