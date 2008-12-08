Equity Media Eyes Bankruptcy
Recession 2008: Continuing Coverage of the Economic Impact on The Media Business
Equity Media Holdings Corp., which operates both English- and Spanish-language stations in 41 markets, has sought bankruptcy protection, reports Bloomberg, which says the broadcaster defaulted on a $41.5 million loan.
Equity Media did not return a call at presstime.
Last month, Equity Media sold KWBF Little Rock to Nexstar for $4 million. It sold the digital channel RTN to Luken Communications in June.
Equity Media filed for Chapter 11 in Little Rock, Ark., reports Bloomberg, where it is based.
