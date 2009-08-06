Epix Signs Output Agreement With Samuel Goldwyn

Movie service Epix has bolstered its roster through an exclusive output agreement with Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The pact, terms of which were not disclosed, covers up to 20 films from the studio in 2010 and 2011. The films will be available on all Epix platforms, including its linear channel, subscription on demand and epixhd.com services in 2010, according to the parties.

The output deal follows last week's announcement of the first distribution contract for the service, a joint venture of Viacom's Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, with Verizon's FiOS TV. Epix is scheduled to officially bow in early October, although FiOS customers are expected to gain on-demand access to support programming in September.

