Epix Renews 'From' Horror Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Season two to debut in 2023
Epix will bring back its sci-fi horror series From for a second season, the network announced April 24.
The series, which follows mysterious events inside a town that traps all those who enter, will begin production of its 10-episode second season this summer, with an expected return to the network in 2023, Epix said.
The first season of From debuted Feb. 20 as the premium channel’s most viewed original series premiere ever, and finished as the second most-watched original series behind Godfather of Harlem.
“The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares,” said Epix president Michael Wright in a statement. “We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”
From stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.
From is executive produced by John Griffin, Jack Bender, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Lindsay Dunn. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV.
