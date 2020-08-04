Epix, Samuel L. Jackson Set September ‘Enslaved’ Non-Scripted Series

Epix will team with actor Samuel L. Jackson on a six-part series that will look to shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World.

The six-part Enslaved series debuts Sept. 14 and follows three separate story lines: the quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Samuel L. Jackson and a historical investigation led by investigative journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch, said the network.

Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs.

The series also tracks the efforts to search for and locate six slave ships that sank drowning the enslaved humans aboard. Featuring the most dives ever made on sunken slave ships, Enslaved also chronicles the first positive identification of a “Freedom Ship,” an American schooner that ferried African American runaways to Canada, said the network.