Epix Gains Dish Deal

Epix is going national.

The joint venture movie service of Viacom's

Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Lionsgate, has

secured a carriage contract with Dish Network that will make its content

available to the No. 2 DBS provider's 14.1 million subscribers,

beginning this month.

Terms of the deal, other than the service will

be available in both the standard- and high-definition formats, were

not disclosed. Pricing and positioning information could not be obtained

by press time.

Previously, Epix had inked carriage agreements with

six distributors: Verizon's FiOS TV, Cox,

Charter, Mediacom and the National Cable Television Cooperative that

will make the service available to consumers in over 30 million homes by

May 2010.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.