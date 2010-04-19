Epix Gains Dish Deal
Epix is going national.
The joint venture movie service of Viacom's
Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Lionsgate, has
secured a carriage contract with Dish Network that will make its content
available to the No. 2 DBS provider's 14.1 million subscribers,
beginning this month.
Terms of the deal, other than the service will
be available in both the standard- and high-definition formats, were
not disclosed. Pricing and positioning information could not be obtained
by press time.
Previously, Epix had inked carriage agreements with
six distributors: Verizon's FiOS TV, Cox,
Charter, Mediacom and the National Cable Television Cooperative that
will make the service available to consumers in over 30 million homes by
May 2010.
