Ephriam Divorces From Court

Twentieth Television announced Monday that Judge Lynn Toler will take over as presiding judge for the upcoming eighth season of syndicated court strip, Divorce Court.

Toler replaces Mablean Ephriam, whose contact expired after hosting the show for its first seven seasons. A source close to the show said the two sides were unable to come to financial terms on a new deal.

Twentieth Television declined to comment on the contract situation, but Twentieth Television President Bob Cook praised Ephriam in a statement.

“Mablean Ephriam’s contributions to the show were inspiring and it was a pleasure working with her,” Cook said.

Toler returns to television after hosting the second and final season of Twentieth’s former syndicated strip, Power of Attorney, in 2001. She is a former Administrative Judge in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Divorce Court is produced in Los Angeles by Monet Lane Productions in association with Twentieth. Laura Gelles is the show’s executive producer and Alex Williamson is co-executive producer.

