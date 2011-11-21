eOne Inks International Sales

Entertainment One (eOne) has inked several international deals for a number of its series, including The Walking Dead and Call Me Fitz.

As a result of one deal, RTL2 will air the hit series The Walking Dead in Germany. That deal was concluded as part of a partnership between eOne and Fox International Channels to sell all TV, digital and DVD rights to the series outside of North America. In the U.S. AMC has renewed the show for a third season.

Sky Italia and Fox Australia have also purchased the rights to the comedy Call Me Fitz, and the sci-fi series ReGenesis.

In addition, MTV Networks Germany has purchased rights in German-speaking Europe to Todd and the Book of Pure Evil and seasons one and two of Femme Fatales, will air on Sky Italia, Muz TV in Russia, TVN Turbo Channel in Poland, Movie Central/Movie Network Canada and Orion in South Korea.