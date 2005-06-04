The Envelope, Please

Historically, the TV awards show has had some strange blind spots

In 1951, when Red Skelton accepted an Emmy for best comedian, he blinked with surprise and said, “I think this should have gone to Lucille Ball.”

No one would have questioned Skelton's qualifications for the award, but there is also little doubt that many viewers and critics had been captivated by the rookie season of I Love Lucy, which would go on to become one of the most beloved shows in the history of American television.

So there was no surprise in 1952 when the Academy gave Lucille Ball her award and an Emmy to the show as the outstanding situation comedy.

I Love Lucy provides an example of how hard it is to handicap the Emmy Awards. In a medium that thrives on predictability and long-running popular series, the odds always seem to favor the most popular, critically acclaimed shows.

But like I Love Lucy, a number of hot new shows have had to wait until their sophomore seasons before winning the award for outstanding drama or comedy series.

EMMY'S BIG WINNERS

Frasier (37) The Mary Tyler Moore Show (29) Cheers (28) Hill Street Blues (26) The Simpsons (26) The Carol Burnett Show (25) The West Wing (24) All in the Family (22) ER (21) NYPD Blue (20)