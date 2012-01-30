Entravision Promotes Donald Daboub

Entravision Communications Corporation today announced that Donald Daboub has been promoted to station manager overseeing Entravision's television, radio and interactive media assets serving the Denver, Colorado Springs and Aspen, Colo. markets.

Daboub, who was previously the general sales manager for these markets, and has been with Entravision since 2006.

Daboub is taking the place of Mario M. Carrera, who was recently promoted to the newly-created position of senior VP of Spanish-language television, overseeing and managing all of Entravision's Spanish-language television properties.

"With Denver being one of our fastest-growing markets, we are constantly seeking to expand our offerings and strengthen our team to meet the needs of the community, as well as local and national advertisers who recognize the importance of connecting with Hispanic audiences," Carrera noted in a statement. "Don is a leader who has proven to be an immense asset to our team and we look forward to seeing him continue to thrive in his new role."

Daboub has more than 15 years of experience in Spanish-language television, working for several leading Spanish-language broadcasters in various roles including local and national sales in both Chicago and Denver. He will continue to be based in Denver, Colo.

According to Nielsen, Denver is the 16th largest Hispanic TV Household market, with more than 237,000 Hispanic, TV-owning homes in the area. Colorado Springs-Pueblo also ranks in the top 50 Hispanic TV household markets at number 42.

"As a leading Spanish-language broadcaster, Entravision has provided me with a unique opportunity to play a vital role in the Denver, Colorado Springs and Aspen Hispanic communities by bringing them the entertainment, news and information that is most relevant to them," Daboub said in a statement. "In my new position, I look forward to continuing to serve these communities through Entravision's leading platforms: on TV, radio and the internet and other interactive media."