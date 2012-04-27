Entravision President Wilkinson Resigns

Philip Wilkinson, president and COO at Entravision Communications, will resign, effective May 31. He will continue to work with the Spanish language broadcaster as a director and consultant.

Neither he nor Entravision offered a reason for his resignation and role reduction.

"Philip is a tremendous leader and friend, whose passion and dedication have been instrumental in the creation and success of Entravision," said Walter F. Ulloa, chairman and CEO of Entravision. "He has spent his entire career in Latino media and is a strong advocate for the Latino community. We are grateful to him for all his contributions and look forward to benefiting from his continued insights as a director and consultant to the company."

Wilkinson served as president and COO since Entravision's inception in 1996.

"Entravision is a great company with a strong management team and terrific employees," said Wilkinson. "I believe it is well positioned to capitalize on the continued growth of the Latino population and I am proud of the leadership positions we have built in our markets."

Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both Univision and TeleFutura, with TV stations in 19 of the nation's top 50 Hispanic markets.