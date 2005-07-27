Entravision Fined For Program Guide Snafu

Entravision’s 15 TV stations Monday were fined $3,000 each for failing to transmit data in their digital broadcasts necessary to activate electronic program guides.

All stations were required to begin transmitting the data Feb. 1.

Entravision is the first TV station owner to be fined for failing to transmit the data, known as PSIP, for Program System and Information Protocol.

Entravision requested a waiver of the deadline, saying the equipment was on backorder, but the FCC said the company waited too long to file the request.

Other station owners have received waivers, but applied for relief prior to the Feb. 1 deadline, which Entravision did not.

“The fact that we granted other timely requests for relief from the implementation requirement does not excuse or mitigate your failure to comply with the PSIP implementation deadline or seek appropriate relief,” wrote FCC Media Bureau Chief Donna Gregg.

Entravision was given 90 days to install PSIP transmission equipment.

Entravision’s Washington lawyer said the equipment has already been installed and the extra time won’t be needed.