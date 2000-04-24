Entravision Communications Co. LLC is being sued for allegedly defrauding an entrepreneur who says she was promised finders fees for helping the company buy more Univision TV affiliates.

Entravision Communications Co. LLC is being sued for allegedly defrauding an entrepreneur who says she was promised finder's fees for helping the company buy more Univision TV affiliates. Barbara Laurence, in a lawsuit filed March 24 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, charges that she helped acquire three TV stations for Entravision but was not given a promised 10% equity interest in WHCT-TV Hartford, Conn.; WNTO(TV) Daytona Beach/Orlando, Fla.; and WBSV-TV Venice/Tampa, Fla. (the sales of WHCT-TV and wnto have not yet been reported). Laurence is suing for more than $20 million. On March 2, Entravision had sued Laurence's company, First Millennium Communications Inc., charging that First Millennium had forfeited its finder's fee for wbsv by not quickly signing an operating agreement that Laurence declared objectionable. Entravision also said that First Millennium had violated a promise to keep the companies' relationship secret. Laurence filed a motion on March 24 to dismiss that suit, saying she targeted several other stations for purchase by Entravision, including WTGL-TV Cocoa/Orlando, Fla.; wnds (tv) Derry, N.H./Boston; waci (tv) Atlantic City, N.J./Philadelphia, and WFMZ-TV Allentown/Philadelphia. Entravision did not return a call seeking comment.