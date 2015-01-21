Entire Turner Portfolio to Do First-Ever Joint Upfront

Turner has decided to combine all the brands in its portfolio for one upfront presentation this year. Adult Swim, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, HLN, TBS, TNT, truTV and Turner Sports will come together for the event, the first of its kind, on Wednesday, May 13 at Madison Square Garden.

"As a global leader in content spanning all platforms, we look forward to sharing our diverse portfolio of leading brands with the industry like never before," said Turner Broadcasting president David Levy, who announced the joint presentation with Turner sales president Donna Speciale.

"We are coming to market this spring with one Turner Upfront event and one unified vision," said Speciale. "From more sophisticated audience targeting, to breakthrough branded content, Turner continues to set the pace for the industry. Throughout it all — we are focused on driving results for our partners, and proving campaign effectiveness. We look forward to shining a spotlight on all of this during our event this May."

Adult Swim will host the post-upfront party that Wednesday evening.