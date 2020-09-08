Entertainment Studios Offers Three New Series for Syndication in Fall 2021

Entertainment Studios is launching three new series off of The Weather Channel into syndication next fall: Highway Thru Hell, SOS: How to Survive and Top 10.

Highway Thru Hell will be sold as a one-hour Monday-Friday strip, while SOS: How to Survive and Top 10 are being offered as one-hour weekly series.

“In this current environment, it is more important than ever that we remain focused on delivering extraordinary content solutions for the broadcast television stations and the advertising community,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group and its subsidiary, Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

Highway Thru Hell is The Weather Channel’s highest-rated program. The series follows drivers as they cross steep mountain passes and winding switchbacks. The show stars Jamie Davis and his crew who work to keep these passes open, often having to tow semi-trucks off the road in blizzards and other challenging conditions.

SOS: How to Survive stars survival expert Creek Stewart who shares his best survival tips while showing viewers unique locations and dangerous situations.

Each weekly episode of Top 10 reveals the top-ten of something, whether it’s world-class athletes, first-responders or survivors.