The entertainment industry last year gave nearly $2 million to the committees that work on getting their respective parties elected to Congress, reports the Washington-based Center for Responsive Politics. TV, movies and music gave the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee-chaired by Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.)-$1.5 million, five times more than the industry gave Democrats in 1997. In contrast, it gave the National Republican Congressional Committee $442,736, which is more than $63,000 less than it gave Congressional Republicans in 1997.