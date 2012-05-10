Entertainment Industry Joins Forces With Nonprofits for 'Got Your 6' Campaign
Almost every studio, broadcast and cable network, talent
agency and guild in the entertainment industry has joined forces with more than
two dozen nonprofit organizations to show veterans that they've "got your six."
Launching Wednesday, the Got Your 6 campaign -- referencing a
military expression meaning "I've got your back, and you've got mine" -- will create
opportunities for veterans to use their military skills to transition into
positive civilian roles in communities around the country.
Entertainment industry partners already signed on to the
campaign include: A+E Networks, ABC, Bad Robot Productions, Creative Artists
Agency (CAA), CBS Corp., Directors Guild of America, Entertainment Industries
Council, Entertainment Industry Foundation, Fox Audience Strategy, foursquare,
Funny or Die, HBO, International Creative Management (ICM), NBCUniversal,
Paramount Pictures, Producers Guild of America West, SAG-AFTRA, Shine America, Showtime,
Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Talent Agency (UTA), Viacom Media Networks,
Warner Bros., William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Writers Guild of America
West.
Using the resources of those partners, the campaign will
cover film, television, gaming, print, radio, outdoor media and social
platforms.
A public service announcement, featuring stars such as Alec Baldwin,
Michael Douglas, Tom Hanks, Milla Jovovich, Bradley Cooper, Sarah Jessica
Parker, Tracy Morgan, Brian Williams, Pharrell Williams, Wendy Williams and more,
will further promote the campaign.
In addition, the campaign will be integrated into scripts
for both television and film, as well as appear in original digital content.
Got Your 6 is based upon six pillars -- jobs, education,
health, housing, family and leadership -- to help veterans reintegrate into civilian
life. Each pillar has a specific launch goal, and is backed by a nonprofit
organization that shows expertise in that field.
The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) first presented the campaign
at its annual convention in 2011 in association with ServiceNation and
representatives of the entertainment industry. A list of partners, as well as "calls
for action" directed at the American public, are available at the Got Your 6
campaign website.
