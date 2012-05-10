Entertainment Industry Joins Forces With Nonprofits for 'Got Your 6' Campaign

Almost every studio, broadcast and cable network, talent

agency and guild in the entertainment industry has joined forces with more than

two dozen nonprofit organizations to show veterans that they've "got your six."

Launching Wednesday, the Got Your 6 campaign -- referencing a

military expression meaning "I've got your back, and you've got mine" -- will create

opportunities for veterans to use their military skills to transition into

positive civilian roles in communities around the country.

Entertainment industry partners already signed on to the

campaign include: A+E Networks, ABC, Bad Robot Productions, Creative Artists

Agency (CAA), CBS Corp., Directors Guild of America, Entertainment Industries

Council, Entertainment Industry Foundation, Fox Audience Strategy, foursquare,

Funny or Die, HBO, International Creative Management (ICM), NBCUniversal,

Paramount Pictures, Producers Guild of America West, SAG-AFTRA, Shine America, Showtime,

Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Talent Agency (UTA), Viacom Media Networks,

Warner Bros., William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Writers Guild of America

West.

Using the resources of those partners, the campaign will

cover film, television, gaming, print, radio, outdoor media and social

platforms.

A public service announcement, featuring stars such as Alec Baldwin,

Michael Douglas, Tom Hanks, Milla Jovovich, Bradley Cooper, Sarah Jessica

Parker, Tracy Morgan, Brian Williams, Pharrell Williams, Wendy Williams and more,

will further promote the campaign.

In addition, the campaign will be integrated into scripts

for both television and film, as well as appear in original digital content.

Got Your 6 is based upon six pillars -- jobs, education,

health, housing, family and leadership -- to help veterans reintegrate into civilian

life. Each pillar has a specific launch goal, and is backed by a nonprofit

organization that shows expertise in that field.

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) first presented the campaign

at its annual convention in 2011 in association with ServiceNation and

representatives of the entertainment industry. A list of partners, as well as "calls

for action" directed at the American public, are available at the Got Your 6

campaign website.