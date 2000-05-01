Entertaindom execs exit stage right

The impending departure of three top executives at Time Warner's Entertaindom Web site (B & C, April 10) is impending no more. Jim Moloshok, Jim Banister and Jeff Weiner have left the company to pursue a new business venture, which will be announced shortly.

Kevin Tsujihara, Warner Bros. New Media executive vice president, will oversee day-to-day operations of Entertaindom. Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Barry Meyer and Tsujihara said in a joint statement, "In light of the pending AOL merger, which brings with it a seismic shift in Time Warner's digital strategy, we certainly understand their desire to move on."