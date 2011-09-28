Ensslin Installed as New SPJ President

John Ensslin has been installed as the new national president of the Society of Professional Journalists (it is a one-year term). He succeeds Hagit Limor, investigative reporter for WCPO-TV Cincinnati.

Ensslin took the oath of office Sept. 27 at the Excellence in Journalism conference in New Orleans. "It's our year to push back against those who would stand in the way of promoting diverse and ethical journalism," he said in his acceptance speech, according to SPJ. "It's our year to push back against those who would curtail the public's right to know. It's our year to advocate on behalf of journalists who are facing tough times... And it's our year to push back against the prevailing winds and make SPJ stronger and better in the year ahead."

Ensslin comes from the print side, having worked for the Rocky Mountain News and Colorado Springs Gazette before moving to the Bergen County Record (N.J.) recently to cover local government.