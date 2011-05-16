Ensequence Hits Yahoo Connected TVs

Ensequence is taking its interactive TV expertise beyond cable and satellite.

The New York-based company has historically specialized in developing interactive applications for pay-TV providers and programmers. Now it is extending its focus to deliver ITV apps to connected-TV devices, as well.

"We're going to be wherever our programmer customers want us to be," Ensequence vice president of marketing and product management Kevin Hurst said. "What we're hearing is, programmers want to take the interactivity they have on cable and take it everywhere."

The company built a showcase application that displays maps of live traffic conditions, running on the Yahoo Connected TV Widget Engine.

Ensequence targeted the Yahoo platform because it's currently the most widely deployed, Hurst said. According to Yahoo, nearly 10 million TV sets from Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony and Toshiba have shipped with the widget software. He added, however, that Yahoo doesn't track exactly how many are connected to the Internet.

